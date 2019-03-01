8 people hurt in Upper West Side fire; Dog killed, resident says

EMBED <>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the fire from the Upper West Side.

By Eyewitness News
Updated 11 minutes ago
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire tore through an Upper West Side apartment, injuring at least eight people. A resident said the fire also killed a dog.

The fire broke out in building on West 76th Street between West End Avenue and Riverside Drive around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters could be seen rescuing one woman from the top floor and guiding her down the ladder to safety.

Neighbors were also evacuated.

"There was somebody who seemed to be calling for help as we were on our back patio, so she was calling for help, we went outside and then we heard that there was someone knocking on our door to evacuate our building," a neighboring resident said.

None of the injuries are believed to be serious.

The fire was brought under control in an hour and the cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The city issued a full vacate order for the building.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york citybuilding firefireapartment fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snowy start to the weekend
Updated 13 minutes ago
Exclusive video: Officers shoot at car that hit NYPD officer
Updated 21 minutes ago
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
Updated 2 hours ago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Updated 17 minutes ago
NY leaders urge Amazon to reconsider canceling Queens move
SpaceX debuts new crew capsule in crucial test flight
Updated an hour ago
Show More
Search for group of purse snatchers in East Village
Updated 9 minutes ago
Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
Updated 2 hours ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Repairs complete, service restored after LIRR crash
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
More TOP STORIES News