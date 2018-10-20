8-vehicle pileup on Long Island Expressway leaves 6 injured, 1 arrested

MELVILLE, Long Island --
Police say eight vehicles got tangled in a chain-reaction crash on the Long Island Expressway, leaving six people with minor injuries, a minivan stuck under an oil tanker and the minivan's driver under arrest.

It all happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near Exit 49 in Melville.

Suffolk County police say the problems started after a car fire clogged traffic in eastbound lanes.

In the slowdown, two cars collided. That crash spiraled into an eight-car pileup, including an oil tanker and a minivan that skidded and got wedged under the tanker.

Police say the minivan driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries - and later was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge.

Five other people also suffered minor injuries.

