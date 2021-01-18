8-year-old boy accidentally shoots self in head in Bronx apartment

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy was found shot in a Bronx apartment Monday.

Authorities say the child discovered his dad's gun in the closet and accidently shot himself in the head.

The shooting happened inside Fordham Hill Oval in Fordham Manor at building five on the fourth floor at around 12:30 p.m.

He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia Hospital in critical condition.

Neighbor Eric King said the two siblings of the boy who got shot came running over and frantically knocked on his apartment door. He saw them yelling and crying for help.

King said he then went to their apartment where he saw the victim on the floor with his eyes open, bloody and unresponsive. He then ran back to his apartment to call 911.

"I just saw blood and everything on the floor," King said. "I didn't want to waste any time, so I just called 911."

It's unclear where the parents were during the time of the incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

ALSO READ: Man fatally shot with assault-style rifle at Staten Island recording studio

EMBED More News Videos

A search is underway for the gunman who killed a 23-year-old man on Staten Island.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxfordhamnew york cityshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 more NYs, including retired firefighter, facing charges in Capitol riot
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine is back in U.S.
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
COVID Live Updates: Vaccine distribution problems nationwide
Show More
Man fatally shot with assault-style rifle at recording studio
Vaccination sites open on Long Island amid supply crunch
Residents, staff at NJ long-term care facilities begin getting 2nd dose
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
'Name-a-Roach' at the Bronx Zoo for your Valentine
More TOP STORIES News