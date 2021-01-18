8-year-old boy accidentally shoots self in head in Bronx apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9765217" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A search is underway for the gunman who killed a 23-year-old man on Staten Island.

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy was found shot in a Bronx apartment Monday.Authorities say the child discovered his dad's gun in the closet and accidently shot himself in the head.The shooting happened inside Fordham Hill Oval in Fordham Manor at building five on the fourth floor at around 12:30 p.m.He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia Hospital in critical condition.Neighbor Eric King said the two siblings of the boy who got shot came running over and frantically knocked on his apartment door. He saw them yelling and crying for help.King said he then went to their apartment where he saw the victim on the floor with his eyes open, bloody and unresponsive. He then ran back to his apartment to call 911."I just saw blood and everything on the floor," King said. "I didn't want to waste any time, so I just called 911."It's unclear where the parents were during the time of the incident.The incident is still under investigation.----------