8-year-old boy missing for nearly a week in New Jersey

Police are searching for an 8-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a week in New Jersey.Eight-year-old Niyad Robinson lives in Newark but was last seen just before 3 p.m. Sunday in East Orange.Authorities say he was in the area of William and North Grove streets wearing black pants, a white T-shirt and black shoes.He is 4-foot tall and weighs about 40 pounds.He is known to frequent the areas of Chadwick Avenue, Peshine Avenue, Avon Avenue, Astor Street and Jelliff Avenue in Newark.Anyone with information is urged to call the EOPD Communications Center at 973-266-5000 or the Real-Time Crime Prevention Center at 973-266-5014.----------