8-year-old boy shoots self in hand in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the hand in Manhattan.

It happened Wednesday night inside a home on Broadway in Inwood.

Police say the gun belonged to the child's father.

No arrests have been made at this time.

