8-year-old girl, 54-year-old woman struck and killed in Queens

The incident was reported Friday at 5:30 p.m. at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue.
Police say the driver of a Range Rover traveling southbound on 164th Street lost control of the vehicle and struck the pedestrians.
Both of the victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
The victims were not related.
Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.
No criminality is suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
Mayor Bill de Blasio offered his condolences to the victims' families.
Police are on the scene after a car jumped the curb in Queens, killing a woman and child, and injuring a second child. It’s heartbreaking and gut-wrenching. Chirlane and I are sending our prayers to their families.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 30, 2020
ALSO READ | Exclusive: Sister of mother of 3 killed in alleged DWI crash calls for justice
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip