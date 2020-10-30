8-year-old girl, 54-year-old woman struck and killed in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An 8-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman were both struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle in Queens.

The incident was reported Friday at 5:30 p.m. at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

Police say the driver of a Range Rover traveling southbound on 164th Street lost control of the vehicle and struck the pedestrians.

Both of the victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The victims were not related.

Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.

No criminality is suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio offered his condolences to the victims' families.



ALSO READ | Exclusive: Sister of mother of 3 killed in alleged DWI crash calls for justice
EMBED More News Videos

The sister of Erika Bautista, the woman killed by an alleged drunk driver on Long Island last month, spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about her family's painful struggle.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citypedestrian struckchild injuredpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo announces guidelines for schools to reopen in red, orange zones
Macy's flagship store boarded up ahead of possible election protests
Video: Dogs in 'candy coma' costume win Halloween 2020
The Countdown: Trump, Biden crisscross through Midwest
McRib lovers rejoice! Cult classic is coming back
War of the Worlds: When Martians 'invaded' New Jersey!
Show More
Sister of mother of 3 killed in alleged DWI crash calls for justice
COVID Updates: NJ tops 2,000 daily cases for 1st time since May
Strangers band together to drive homeless man from LA to Wisconsin
Study: Boston grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
7 On Your Side helps change NJ election to aid disabled voters
More TOP STORIES News