8-year-old girl kidnapped in Fort Worth found safe, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas -- An 8-year-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert is now safe.

Fort Worth police say a stranger pulled Salem Sabatka into his car Saturday evening. Surveillance video shows the girl's mom crying for help as she tried running after the suspect's car.

RELATED: Mother of missing 4-year-old Houston girl: 'I want to hope'
The mother of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis is speaking to ABC13 Eyewitness News a week after making bombshell allegations against ex-fiance Darion Vence.



Two alert citizens spotted the suspect's car outside of a hotel. Police breached the door of the hotel room where Salem was found safe around 2.a.m on Sunday.

Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb is in custody and is facing aggravated kidnapping charges.


