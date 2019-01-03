An 8-year-old girl was thrown from her child safety seat in her family's vehicle during a head-on crash in New Jersey that left three people injured.The girl was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center following the Wednesday 7 a.m. accident on Old Hook Road between Bogerts Mill and Schraalenburgh roads in Harrington Park.A car seat could be seen in the middle of the road.Police say an investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda Odyssey driven by a 34-year-old woman from Norwood, NJ, crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2016 Toyota Highlander head-on.The driver of the Honda and the young girl were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where they are currently listed in critical condition.The girl is a third-grader in the Norwood public system.The driver of the Toyota, a 74-year-old man from Englewood, NJ, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.The circumstances of the crash were under investigation, and it was unclear if any criminal charges would be filed.Old Hook Road was shut down for hours after the accident.----------