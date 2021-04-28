8-year-old injured after jumping from balcony during Bronx apartment fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10556503" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Several people are injured, including a child, after a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx.The flames broke out on the sixth floor of the 17-story building at 540 East 169th Street around 6:30 p.m.At least nine injuries have been reported, including an 8-year-old girl who is in critical condition.Officials said she jumped from a 6th-floor balcony to escape the fire.She landed on dirt, not pavement, and although she broke both legs, the fire chief says her landing may have saved her life.In addition to the young girl, seven firefighters suffered minor injuries and another civilian suffered minor injuries.More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene and had the fire under control shortly before 7:30 p.m.The cause of the fire is not yet known. Fire marshals will investigate the cause.----------