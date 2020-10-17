80-year-old man suffers serious injuries in New Jersey apartment fire

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 80-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a fire at a New Jersey apartment building Friday evening.

Flames broke out on the second floor of a building on Danforth Avenue last night just before 9 p.m.


According to fire officials, the fire went to three alarms before it was ultimately contained on the second floor.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he's being treated.


No other injuries were reported.
