80-year-old man suffers serious injuries in New Jersey apartment fire

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 80-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a fire at a New Jersey apartment building Friday evening.
Flames broke out on the second floor of a building on Danforth Avenue last night just before 9 p.m.
According to fire officials, the fire went to three alarms before it was ultimately contained on the second floor.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he's being treated.
No other injuries were reported.
