80-year-old Queens man charged in 1973 killings of women in Virginia Beach

EMBED <>More Videos

Police in Virginia say an 80-year-old New York man has been arrested for the slaying of two young women more than 45 years ago.

NORFOLK, Virginia -- Police in Virginia say an 80-year-old New York City man has been arrested for the slaying of two young women more than 45 years ago.

The Virginia Beach Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday of Ernest Broadnax of Queens on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of rape. He's awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Janice Pietropola and Lynn Seethaler were both 19 and on vacation from the Pittsburgh area when they were found dead June 30, 1973, in a cottage near the Atlantic Ocean.

Police found Seethaler shot twice and her throat slashed with a broken wine bottle, while Pietropola was raped, strangled and shot three times.

In Queens, neighbors knew Broadnax as a loner and even knew of his brushes with the law in the past.

Police say he had been arrested at least 10 times in New York City dating back to 1990, with charges including burglary, assault and weapons possession.

Broadnax also served at least 10 years in state prison for some of those crimes, police say.

Police did not say how they linked Broadnax to the slayings. The department statement said its cold case unit followed up on leads and sought out "advanced forensic technology."

They thanked the FBI, Naval Criminal Investigative Service and New York law enforcement officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiarapearrestmurdercold case
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Measles outbreak: NYC orders mandatory vaccines for some
10 injured when school bus, minibus collide in CT
NYPD officers come to rescue of child having seizure in park
Police: Woman yanks 81-year-old's hair at movie theater in NYC
Doctors, CEOs in NY, NJ charged in massive telemarketing scam
Minor earthquake recorded off South Shore of Long Island
Cops: Uber driver tries to break into home after dropping couple off
Show More
Man killed at Waffle House while paying for meals, handing out cash
Chris Mullin out as St. John's basketball coach after 4 seasons
NJ murder trial begins for 'Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker'
FDNY firefighter, father of 3, killed in Afghanistan bombing
CDC: Deadly fungus quickly spread throughout NYC area
More TOP STORIES News