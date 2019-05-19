80-year-old woman in crosswalk killed by taxi in SoHo

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 80-year-old woman was struck and killed by a taxi in SoHo.Police say she was crossing Broome Street around 4:30 Saturday afternoon when the cab hit her.Police say the woman was in the crosswalk and had the right of way.The driver, 44-year-old Bouchouata Miloudi, was arrested on charges including failure to yield to a pedestrian.Police have not released the name of the victim.----------