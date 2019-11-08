81-year-old reading newspaper randomly attacked in Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The search is on for the man behind a brutal and unprovoked attack in the Bronx.

The 81-year-old victim was standing on Jerome Avenue and reading a newspaper Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the man from behind and kick him in the back.

After knocking the victim to the ground, the attacker just walked away.

The victim suffered injuries to his shoulder and his wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
university heightsbronxnew york citycrimeattackcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Coldest air of the season arrives Friday
Officers hospitalized for possible fentanyl exposure in Bronx
Video shows mob chase man before he was beaten to death
Buffalo Wild Wings employee killed in chemical incident
NYPD officer, 911 operators charged in $18M insurance scam
Man killed wife, 5-year-old daughter in murder-suicide: Cops
Show More
10 mistakenly injected with insulin at home for disabled residents
NYC moving ahead with plan to move iconic Charging Bull statue
Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
Man steals car with kids inside, leaves them on side of CT road
Hardware store owner attacked doesn't have anger toward teens
More TOP STORIES News