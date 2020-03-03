Police searching for missing 82-year-old Brooklyn man who suffers from dementia

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a missing 82-year-old Brooklyn man who suffers from dementia.

Angelo Trocchia is described as a white male last seen wearing a grey jacket on Monday, March 2 at approximately 11 p.m. in Manhattan. He is 5 feet, 6 inches and 130 pounds.

Police say he left Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital located at 281 1st Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to the missing person is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

