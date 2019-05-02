82-year-old rescued after getting stuck in swamp on Staten Island

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An 82-year-old man was rescued Thursday after getting stuck in a swamp on Staten Island.Police say the man decided to cut through a wooded area on Seaview Avenue while he was on his way to Staten Island University Hospital for medical treatment.Along the way his foot got stuck in the mud.He called 911 and the NYPD responded to the scene to rescue him.Police then took the man to the hospital he had been headed to.----------