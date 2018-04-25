84-year-old man sitting on bench on Lower East Side punched in face

(Photo from NYPD)

Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect who attacked an elderly man sitting on a bench on the Lower East Side.

According to the NYPD, the 84-year-old man was on the bench in front of 124 East Broadway at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A man approached him and began to punch him with a closed fist, causing lacerations to his face. It is not clear what the motive was.

The suspect fled the scene, while the victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police described the suspect as a black man, approximately 38 to 42 years of age, approximately 5'9" to 5'11", 175lbs and short dark colored hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

