UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Brinks armored truck struck an 85-year-old woman on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
Bystanders say the truck driver made a left turn from West 61st Street onto Broadway when the driver ran over the woman.
An ambulance took the woman to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where she is in critical condition.
The driver came to a stop with the 85-year-old pinned under a wheel.
Eyewitnesses say the woman was moving her arms and her eyes were open as the ambulance took her away.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
85-year-old run over by truck on Upper West Side, in critical condition
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More