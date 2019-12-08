85-year-old seriously injured after run over by truck on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Brinks armored truck struck an 85-year-old woman on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Bystanders say the truck driver made a left turn from West 61st Street onto Broadway when the driver ran over the woman.

An ambulance took the woman to New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Doctors say her condition is serious.

The driver came to a stop with the 85-year-old pinned under a wheel.

Eyewitnesses say the woman was moving her arms and her eyes were open as the ambulance took her away.

