88-year-old woman killed when car rolls over her in Brooklyn

NEW YORK --
Police say an 88-year-old woman has died after her car rolled over her as she was opening her garage door in Brooklyn.

Police say Alba Mazza drove her 2018 Hyundai up to her building's garage and got out. They say the car rolled over her as she was opening the garage door.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.

