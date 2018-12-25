An 88-year-old woman was struck in the face during a violent and terrifying Christmas morning home invasion in Brooklyn.Police were called to West 25th Street near Surf Avenue in Coney Island around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.Authorities say the victim had left her front door open for a home attendant when a man pushed his way inside and ransacked the apartment.He reportedly attack the woman, hitting her in the face, before fleeing.The woman was taken to Coney Island Hospital with cuts and bruises to her face.It is unclear if anything was taken.The suspect is described as a male in his 40s, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------