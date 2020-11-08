89-year-old woman roughed up during Bronx home invasion robbery

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- An 89-year-old woman was assaulted in her own bedroom during a violent home invasion robbery in the Bronx, and police are hoping surveillance video of the assailant will lead to an arrest.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in an apartment in the vicinity of Beck Street and Longwood Avenue in the Longwood section.

Police say the man gained entry via an unlocked back door to a ground-level apartment at a multi-unit residential dwelling.

Also Read: Man breaks into home while teens still logged into class; teacher calls 911

Once inside, he encountered the 89-year-old woman in her bedroom.

He allegedly grabbed the victim by her arm, threw her onto her bed and demanded cash.

She complied and handed over her purse, which contained $100.

The man then fled back out the back door.

Also Read: 2 pythons worth $1.5K stolen from Suffolk County pet shop

The victim suffered pain and bruising to her arm but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxlongwoodelderly womanhome invasionassaultrobberyelderlybreak insurveillance
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Earthquake in Massachusetts felt in Connecticut, Long Island
Rallies planned as NYC reacts to historic Biden, Harris win
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Show More
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
COVID Updates: Biden to begin on pandemic plan as grim milestone nears
NYPD officer who tackled gunman after deadly shooting honored
Coast Guard searching for fisherman missing off Long Island
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NJ, man charged
More TOP STORIES News