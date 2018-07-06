89-year-old woman with memory loss sexually assaulted in Nanuet

Marcus Solis reports on the search for a man who sexually assaulted an elderly woman in Rockland County.

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted an elderly woman in Rockland County.

The incident happened in Nanuet, as the 89-year-old victim was walking near College Road and 1st Street.

Authorities say they have little information about what happened because the victim is experiencing the early stages of memory loss.

The crime was initially called an assault, but after a medical examination, the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau is now classifying this case as a sexual assault.

The department is using an abundance of resources from the law enforcement community to assist in this investigation.

Anyone who may have noticed anything or anyone suspicious in the area of College Avenue and 1st Street, including Normandy Village, between 5 p.m. on July 3 and 5 a.m. on July 4 is urged to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5800 or (845) 639-5840.

An anonymous tip can also be sent to the police by using TIP411. Send a text message to 847411 (tip411), then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send.

