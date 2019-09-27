9/11 memorial plaques stolen from Mount Mitchell in New Jersey

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, Monmouth County (WABC) -- A New Jersey police department is investigating after three bronze plaques from the Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial were stolen.It is believed the plaques were stolen between Wednesday and Thursday from the memorial on Mt. Mitchell on Ocean Boulevard.One plaque was not taken -- the other three look similar to the one that was left alone.Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Atlantic Highlands Police Headquarters at (732) 291-1212 with any information.If you wish to remain anonymous you can also contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers who will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.----------