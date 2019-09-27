9/11 memorial plaques stolen from Mount Mitchell in New Jersey

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, Monmouth County (WABC) -- A New Jersey police department is investigating after three bronze plaques from the Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial were stolen.

It is believed the plaques were stolen between Wednesday and Thursday from the memorial on Mt. Mitchell on Ocean Boulevard.

One plaque was not taken -- the other three look similar to the one that was left alone.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Atlantic Highlands Police Headquarters at (732) 291-1212 with any information.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can also contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers who will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monmouth countytheftseptember 11memorial
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
54 people detained by ICE in NJ after week-long operation
WATCH: Gas line rupture sends debris flying on NYC street
Astronomer discovers supermassive black hole destroying a star
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns
Show More
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
Shots fired near NYU in Greenwich Village
NYPD raising awareness of officer suicides with '22 Pushup Challenge'
AccuWeather: Top 10 weather day
Senator slams rideshares for handling of assault allegations
More TOP STORIES News