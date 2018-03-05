9/11 Security guard pleads guilty to firearm trafficking

EMBED </>More Videos

Maquan Moore, who works at the World Trade Center, was charged with trafficking over 25 illegal firearms from outside of New York City into Lower Manhattan. (Dave Alter)

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
A security guard from the September 11th Memorial pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking over 25 illegal firearms from outside of New York City into Lower Manhattan, authorities said.

29-year-old Maquan Moore, who works at the World Trade Center, pleaded guilty to one count of firearms trafficking, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Between December and January of 2017, Moore allegedly sold firearms to ATF agents and undercover NYPD officers. At least four of the weapons were purchased in Florida in December.

The charges include possession of a firearm near a school zone, firearms trafficking, conspiracy to traffic in firearms and conspiracy to traffic in firearms.

Moore could face five to 10 years in prison.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
september 11thsecurityweaponsLower ManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News