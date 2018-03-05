9/11 Security guard pleads guilty to firearm trafficking

A security guard from the September 11th Memorial pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking over 25 illegal firearms from outside of New York City into Lower Manhattan, authorities said.29-year-old Maquan Moore, who works at the World Trade Center, pleaded guilty to one count of firearms trafficking, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.Between December and January of 2017, Moore allegedly sold firearms to ATF agents and undercover NYPD officers. At least four of the weapons were purchased in Florida in December.The charges include possession of a firearm near a school zone, firearms trafficking, conspiracy to traffic in firearms and conspiracy to traffic in firearms.Moore could face five to 10 years in prison.----------