Three pedestrians were struck and nine injured in total when a disabled driver lost control of his BMW while making a turn and jumped the curb in Brooklyn.Amazingly, none of the injuries is considered serious.The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood Road and Nostrand Avenue in the Flatbush section.Three of the injured were pedestrians, including a 6-year-old boy who suffered a minor head injury and his 35-year-old father, who suffered chest and neck pain.A third pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman, was also struck by vehicle.The driver and five others, some passengers in his vehicle, were also treated.Authorities say the driver is disabled and uses a device to operate the vehicle. A preliminary investigation found the device malfunctioned, causing the crash.Eight of the patients were taken to Kings County Hospital, while the ninth was brought to SUNY Downstate Medical Center.----------