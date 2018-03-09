9 hurt when out-of-control vehicle jumps curb in Flatbush

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood Road and Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Three pedestrians were struck and nine injured in total when a disabled driver lost control of his BMW while making a turn and jumped the curb in Brooklyn.

Amazingly, none of the injuries is considered serious.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood Road and Nostrand Avenue in the Flatbush section.

Three of the injured were pedestrians, including a 6-year-old boy who suffered a minor head injury and his 35-year-old father, who suffered chest and neck pain.

A third pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman, was also struck by vehicle.

The driver and five others, some passengers in his vehicle, were also treated.

Authorities say the driver is disabled and uses a device to operate the vehicle. A preliminary investigation found the device malfunctioned, causing the crash.

Eight of the patients were taken to Kings County Hospital, while the ninth was brought to SUNY Downstate Medical Center.

