9 injured, 1 critically, in Elmhurst, Queens, house fire

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
A two-alarm fire burned through a house in Elmhurst, Queens, Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the Case Street home just after 5:15 a.m.

Nine people were injured, mostly firefighters, when a stairway collapsed as they were backing out of the building. All of the firefighters suffered minor injuries.

One resident was critically injured. A few other residents also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

