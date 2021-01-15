9 injured after MTA bus goes over rail at Bronx intersection

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Nine people were injured after an MTA bus went over a rail to the ground below in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, an MTA articulated bus was traveling at an intersection at the Cross Bronx Expressway and University Avenue.

Officials say the operator of the bus either experienced brake failure or didn't properly navigate the turn and went over the rail to the ground below around 11:10 p.m.

The vehicle was secured by the FDNY.

Fire officials say there were nine people injured.

Two are non-life threatening and six are minor.

The driver suffered the most severe injuries and is in serious condition.

All of the injured were taken to an area hospital.

Officials say no other vehicles were involved on the incident.

The intersection has been shut down and a tow is on the way.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

