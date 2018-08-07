9 injured in accident outside water park on Long Island

Nine people were injured, some seriously, in an accident Tuesday near a popular water park on Long Island.The crash happened outside Splish Splash water park in Calverton, Suffolk County.Eight of the injured were in a Jeep Wrangler, including several small children.It appeared the Wrangler was heading west on Route 25 and was attempting to turn into the water park when it collided with another vehicle, a Dodge Charger.One person in the Charger was injured.----------