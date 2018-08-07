9 injured in accident outside water park on Long Island

Kristin Thorne is live in Calverton to report the latest on the car crash near Splish Splash.

Eywitness News
CALVERTON, Long Island (WABC) --
Nine people were injured, some seriously, in an accident Tuesday near a popular water park on Long Island.

The crash happened outside Splish Splash water park in Calverton, Suffolk County.

Eight of the injured were in a Jeep Wrangler, including several small children.

It appeared the Wrangler was heading west on Route 25 and was attempting to turn into the water park when it collided with another vehicle, a Dodge Charger.

One person in the Charger was injured.

Related Topics:
car accidentCalverton
