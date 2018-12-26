9 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire

Nine people, including five firefighters, were injured when a fire tore through a Brooklyn apartment building Wednesday.It happened inside a unit on the 12th floor at the Ebbets Field Apartments in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens.Officials said three victims were transported with serious non-life threatening injuries to area hospitals, while the fourth was treated at the scene.Five firefighters were also treated for smoke inhalation.In 2008, a firefighter died while fighting a fire at a building on this NYCHA property known as the Ebbets Field Houses.Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.----------