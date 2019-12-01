plane crash

9 killed, 3 injured in South Dakota plane crash during winter storm warning: Authorities

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. -- Authorities say nine people have been killed after a plane crashed in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles west of Sioux Falls.

Knudson says nine people were killed and three were injured. The single-engine plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Media reports say Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash.

Knudson says weather will be among several factors NTSB investigators will review, but no cause has yet been determined. He says inclement weather is making travel to the site difficult.

No further information was immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south dakotau.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Service marks 18th anniversary of Flight 587 crash in NY
Must-read stories from the weekend
Must-read stories from the weekend
New Jersey doctor killed in plane crash ahead of Florida air show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watches, Warnings issued
New Orleans police: 10 wounded in French Quarter shooting
300 homes in Queens flooded with waste after massive sewage spill
New Rochelle High School football team wins State Championship
Father stabs son with metal comb, assaults wife: Police
Winter storm could make for messy post-Thanksgiving travel
Woman approached from behind, dragged on way to subway
Show More
11 victims held at gunpoint in Thanksgiving robbery in NYC
Monster black hole that is so big it 'should not even exist' was discovered
Manolo Blahnik closes NYC store, only free-standing boutique in U.S.
Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall
3 MTA workers hurt in two violent attacks in Harlem
More TOP STORIES News