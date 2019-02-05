9 patients being evaluated after construction incident in Manhattan

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) --
At least nine people were hurt in a construction incident at a site in Manhattan Tuesday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at East 29th Street between Park and Madison avenues in the Flatiron District.

It is unclear exactly what happened, but the FDNY and EMS were evaluating several patients.

Authorities are investigating if there were possibly elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

The extent of any injuries was unknown, but they are believed to be non-life threatening. Two people could be seen on stretchers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

