Police search for 3 women after gang assault of father, daughter in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened in Brooklyn outside a bar.

Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for a group of nine women accused of attacking a father and his adult daughter outside a Brooklyn bar.

It happened on Sunday, July 29, at around 3:48 a.m.

Police said nine people attacked a 48-year-old father and his 24-year-old daughter outside the Salty Dog Bar, punching and kicking them.

Both victims needed stitches after the attack, which left the daughter with a broken nose.

Investigators released a picture showing three of the women involved in the brutal beatdown in Bay Ridge.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beatingBay RidgeBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Aretha Franklin funeral and life celebration
NYPD: Man confesses to dismembering girlfriend in 2014
6-year-old boy groped inside Union Square Barnes and Noble
Police pursuit ends with fiery car crash in Fairfield
Underground transformer fires burn in Forest Hills
NYPD set to begin new pot policy, will issue summonses
Man shot in head outside IHOP in Bronx
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Show More
LIVE: Sen. John McCain lies in state at US Capitol
Scarsdale man attacked by shark says punch saved his life
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Woman accused of posing as dentist for years without training
At least 7 dead in head-on bus crash in New Mexico
More News