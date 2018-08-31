Police are looking for a group of nine women accused of attacking a father and his adult daughter outside a Brooklyn bar.It happened on Sunday, July 29, at around 3:48 a.m.Police said nine people attacked a 48-year-old father and his 24-year-old daughter outside the Salty Dog Bar, punching and kicking them.Both victims needed stitches after the attack, which left the daughter with a broken nose.Investigators released a picture showing three of the women involved in the brutal beatdown in Bay Ridge.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------