A 9-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after calling 911, and helping save his grandfather during a life-threatening medical emergency.Kazin Crisman noticed his grandfather was struggling when the pair was getting ready to head out for pizza in Massachusetts.After failing to get his grandfather to respond, Kazin quickly called 911 and calmly gave first responders the information they needed.It turned out his grandfather was having a hypoglycemic episode.Kazin credits his school for teaching him what to do in an emergency.Police ultimately bought a pizza for the two of them----------