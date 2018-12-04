Police are searching for the man who groped a 9-year-old boy on a Manhattan subway.Authorities say he rubbed the child's thigh while on a southbound A train just before 7 a.m. Monday near the 14th Street Station.The suspect apparently ran away after the boy's 20-year-old sister yelled at him and alerted the train's conductor.The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old with a salt and pepper goatee, last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------