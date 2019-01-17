9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun in Texas apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police say the boy and his cousin were playing with the firearm when it went off. Now they want to know who owns it.

By and Courtney Fischer
HOUSTON, Texas --
Police say a young boy is dead after he was accidentally shot by his cousin while playing with a gun in a Texas apartment.

The shooting happened at the Montebella Apartments in the 4000 block of West 34th Street in Houston, where police said the two 9-year-olds were toying around with the weapon when it went off.

The shooting took place just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police rushed to the apartment complex and found the boy with a gunshot wound to his chest or upper arm area. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"There was some kind of interaction where they had a gun," Houston police Lieutenant Larry Crowson said. "It doesn't appear intentional. It appears to be a tragic accident."

Investigators are trying to figure out who owns the gun and how the boy's cousin got his hands on the weapon.

The Harris County District Attorney's office will decide whether an adult should be charged.

Children under the age of 10 cannot be held criminally responsible, police said.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedshootingu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Some snow tonight, bigger storm this weekend
Police: Man chokes, drags woman in Bronx attempted rape
SUV crashes through backyard, into pool on Long Island
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
Elderly woman dies, several rescued in Queens apartment fire
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
NJ suspect drops from ceiling into stores, drinks liquor in bizarre spree
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Show More
NYC taxi drivers call Cuomo's congestion pricing a "suicide surcharge"
FBI: Man plotted to attack White House, Statue of Liberty
2-year-old girl with autism abducted in the Bronx found safe
Chris Hansen from 'To Catch a Predator' arrested in CT
Man charged with slamming car into LI gas station, robbing business
More News