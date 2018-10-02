HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --A 9-year-old girl is recovering after falling out a sixth-floor window in Manhattan Monday evening.
It happened at a 14-story NYCHA building on West 129th Street in Harlem.
Police say the girl fell onto the roof of the lobby and miraculously survived.
She was said to be conscious and alert as she was rushed to Harlem Hospital.
It remains unclear how she fell out the window, and the investigation is ongoing.
