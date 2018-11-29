9-year-old Jewish boy randomly punched in face in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are investigating whether a random attack on a 9-year-old Jewish boy is a hate crime.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Throop Avenue and Walton Street in Williamsburg.

Authorities the attacker ran up to the boy and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The victim, who was simply walking home at the time, refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

The suspect, believed to be in his teens, is described as a black male with a light complexion, approximately 5-foot- and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a black patch on the sleeve, dark-colored jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

