Coronavirus News: New York City COVID-19 deaths exceed 3,200, topping toll for 9/11 attacks

NEW YORK CITY -- More people have died from the coronavirus in New York City than perished in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center.At least 4,000 people have been killed in the city by the virus, according to a new count released by state health officials.The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city. Another 224 died when hijacked planes slammed into the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.The coronavirus death toll has mounted over the course of just a few weeks. The city recorded its first fatality on March 13, less than two weeks after confirming its first infection.