90-year-old driver survives crash off railroad tunnel in Kingston

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened in Kingston.

Eyewitness News
KINGSTON, Ulster County (WABC) --
A 90-year-old driver in Ulster County survived a terrifying crash over the edge of an abandoned railroad tunnel.

Pictures showing Robert Gorsline's car upright against the tunnel after it landed on an old rail bed.

It happened Thursday at 9:17 a.m. in Kingston near Delaware Avenue at Hasbrouck Avenue.

Gorsline apparently rear-ended the vehicle in front of him before going over the edge of the tunnel top.

He was trapped inside, suspended by his seatbelt, until first responders got there and were able to stabilize the car.

Gorsline was treated for neck and back injuries at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elderlycar crashrescueKingstonUlster County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect caught on camera in Brooklyn sex assault
Senate poised to vote on Kavanaugh, key senators undecided
NJ Transit derailment creates some morning delays
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Violent predator sought in Freeport sex assault
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at Bronx McDonald's drive-thru
Baby girl dead, twin brother hurt; Mother in custody
Recall issued for hams shipped to NY from NC company
Show More
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Video shows Bronx brawl that injured 20 correction officers
NJ shooting being investigated as possible road rage incident
New play about Hillary and Bill Clinton headed to Broadway
Nominee defends himself in op-ed, says 'I might have been too emotional'
More News