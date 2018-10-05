A 90-year-old driver in Ulster County survived a terrifying crash over the edge of an abandoned railroad tunnel.Pictures showing Robert Gorsline's car upright against the tunnel after it landed on an old rail bed.It happened Thursday at 9:17 a.m. in Kingston near Delaware Avenue at Hasbrouck Avenue.Gorsline apparently rear-ended the vehicle in front of him before going over the edge of the tunnel top.He was trapped inside, suspended by his seatbelt, until first responders got there and were able to stabilize the car.Gorsline was treated for neck and back injuries at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------