90-year-old man robbed in Manhattan elevator, man and woman sought

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 90-year-old man was robbed inside the elevator of his apartment building in East Harlem, and police are hoping surveillance of the perpetrator will lead to an arrest.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at a building in the vicinity of East 124th Street and Madison Avenue.

Authorities say the elderly man was inside the elevator when a man and woman got inside and forced him against the wall.

They removed his wallet and fled with $300 in cash.

The pair is also accused of using his bank card at two locations.

Police released surveillance photos of the man and woman using the card at a Burger King on West 125th Street and the Shop Fair Supermarket on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

