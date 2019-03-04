'90210,' 'Riverdale' stars react to death of Luke Perry: 'My heart is broken'

Perry rose to fame as bad boy Dylan McKay during the '90s on "90210," along with castmates Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestly. Perry had recently been in the public eye portraying Fred Andrews, the father of redheaded All-American boy Archie Andrews, on The CW's "Riverdale."
"I am absolutely heartbroken," Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman on "90210," said in a statement. "Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark -- never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe." She later tweeted more about her former co-star.
The death of the 52-year-old actor shocked many more of his former co-stars and other big names in Hollywood, who took to social media to share their reactions, including fellow "90210" actor Ian Ziering.
As did Christine Elise McCarthy, who starred in an early season of "90210" as Emily Valentine.
Touching messages were also shared by "Riverdale" co-stars past and present, including Cole Sprouse, Molly Ringwald, Robin Givens, Ross Butler and Marisol Nichols.
Alyson Stoner, who starred as Perry's daughter in "Alice Upside Down," posted a message to her "Dad."
An especially emotional message came from Kristy Swanson, Perry's co-star from the 1992 film "Buffy, the Vampire Slayer"
'80s, '90s and former teen stars also shared their admiration of Perry and disbelief at his loss.View this post on Instagram Luke Perry. One of the kindest men I had ever met. I did not have the pleasure of really knowing him but we all wanted to. My heart feels so much breaking for his family and friends. ?? I am sorry. Rest In Peace #lukeperry
A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on Mar 4, 2019 at 10:29am PST