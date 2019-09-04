september 11

PHOTOS: The aftermath of the September 11th terror attacks

1 / 25

Destroyed mullions are the only thing left standing behind a lone fireman, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers of lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
AP Photo/ MARK LENNIHAN
NEW YORK CITY -- Each year, New York City and millions around the country commemorate 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget," and drawing attention to the terror attacks' continued toll on first responders.

Relatives of the victims descend on ground zero in Lower Manhattan, and the events of that terrible day and the weeks, months and years that followed are never forgotten, nor are the memories of those killed by terrorists in hijacked planes.

Additionally, we remember all those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses from their heroic work at ground zero and those who suffer today.

PHOTOS | 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City

September 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it's less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 20 years.

The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, but each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, inspiration and concern.

RELATED | 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
EMBED More News Videos

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.


In the photo gallery above, see images from the aftermath of the terror attacks, from missing posters hung by the hundreds across the city to candlelight vigils held across the country.

CLICK HERE for more Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityworld trade centerseptember 11terrorismseptember 11th
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
9/11 anniversary: Click for reflections, photos and stories
SEPTEMBER 11
Photos: Poignant images from 9/11 ceremonies past
Photos: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center
VIDEO: Eyewitness News Roundtable from 09/11/02
Photos: 9/11 Tribute in Light through the years
TOP STORIES
President Biden surveys Ida disaster zones in NJ & NYC
2 more victims of 9/11 World Trade Center attacks identified
How Con Ed turned the lights back on after 9/11
Nipah virus outbreak in India? State battered by COVID now on alert
Twins joined at the head are separated after 12-hour surgery
Search continues for 2 Torahs stolen from LI synagogue
1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on LIE
Show More
NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
Man claimed to be victim in Tesla crash, proved wrong by car's camera
COVID News: US reports more than 40 million infections
Overall crime down in NYC, but hate crimes still soaring
More TOP STORIES News