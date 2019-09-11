september 11

9/11 terror attacks: By the numbers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 9/11 terror attacks were the deadliest ever to occur on American soil.

A group of terrorists hijacked four airplanes, sending two of them into the World Trade Center towers and another into the Pentagon -- with the other flight crash landing in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

There were 2,977 people killed that day, a day that will never be forgotten in the hearts of the American people.

Here's a look back at the September 11 attacks by the numbers

Victims:

  • 2,977 people were killed


  • 2,753 died at the World Trade Center Site




  • 343 of them were New York City firefighters


  • 23 were NYPD officers


  • 37 were police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey


  • 184 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon


  • 40 were killed on United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania


  • Countless victims and first responders are still dying due to 9/11-related illnesses


PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City

Facts:

  • 19 men hijacked four planes


  • 60% of the World Trade Center victims' remains have been identified as of September 2019




