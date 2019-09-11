9/11 terror attacks: By the numbers

A group of terrorists hijacked four airplanes, sending two of them into the World Trade Center towers and another into the Pentagon -- with the other flight crash landing in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
There were 2,977 people killed that day, a day that will never be forgotten in the hearts of the American people.
Here's a look back at the September 11 attacks by the numbers, and CLICK HERE for more Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11.
Victims:
- 2,977 people were killed
- 2,753 died at the World Trade Center Site
- 343 of them were New York City firefighters
- 23 were NYPD officers
- 37 were police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
- 184 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon
- 40 were killed on United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania
- Countless victims and first responders are still dying due to 9/11-related illnesses
PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City
Facts:
- 19 men hijacked four planes
- 60% of the World Trade Center victims' remains have been identified as of September 2019
