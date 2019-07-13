911 call for reports of foul odor leads to discovery of woman's body in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- A foul odor led to a disturbing discovery of a woman's body in the Bronx.

On Friday night, police responded to a 911 call for reports of an odor inside the apartment on University Avenue in Fordham Manor. Once inside, they found the body of Cindi Olivio, 33.

Officials report Olivio had signs of trauma to her body.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fordhamnew york citybronxodorwoman killedbody found
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Planned ICE raids spark nationwide protests, including in NYC
Plane at Newark Airport evacuated due to suspicious photo
Suspect sought after woman in car shot in neck in Queens
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, downgraded to tropical storm
Barry wave hammers deputy's boat, shattering window: VIDEO
Reports: Kanye West met with investors to discuss Star Wars-themed homes
3 firefighters injured battling fire at Manhattan apartment building
Show More
Police: Employee sexually assaulted girl detained at Kohl's store
Serena Williams loses to Simona Halep in Wimbledon final
46-year-old woman apparently drowns in LI swimming pool
Man charged in shooting of NY Giants draft pick and teammate
Georgia man dies in Dominican Republic; 11th American to die there since June 2018
More TOP STORIES News