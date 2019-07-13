911 call for reports of foul odor leads to discovery of woman's body in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- A foul odor led to a disturbing discovery of a woman's body in the Bronx.On Friday night, police responded to a 911 call for reports of an odor inside the apartment on University Avenue in Fordham Manor. Once inside, they found the body of Cindi Olivio, 33.Officials report Olivio had signs of trauma to her body.The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.----------