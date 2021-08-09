Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart among headliners at 9/11 benefit show

All proceeds from "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" will benefit 9/11 charities.
Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes are also in the lineup.
Proof of vaccination is required.
"We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city's resilience. It's nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love," Stewart said in a statement.
The show is his brainchild with Pete Davidson, who will also perform.
A ticket pre-sale for the September 12 show begins at noon Wednesday on Live Nation, Ticketmaster.com and MSG and runs until 10 p.m. Thursday, with general tickets on sale starting at noon Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
