Arts & Entertainment

Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart among headliners at 9/11 benefit show

EMBED <>More Videos

Chappelle, Stewart among headliners at 9/11 benefit show

NEW YORK -- Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer are part of a star-studded group of comedians that will perform for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

All proceeds from "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" will benefit 9/11 charities.

Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes are also in the lineup.

ALSO READ | Sports anchor Joe Buck takes over as 'Jeopardy!' guest host
EMBED More News Videos

A new guest host takes the reins of Jeopardy! this week. Fox Sports anchor Joe Buck starts his stint as host of the popular game show tonight.


Proof of vaccination is required.

"We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city's resilience. It's nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love," Stewart said in a statement.

The show is his brainchild with Pete Davidson, who will also perform.

A ticket pre-sale for the September 12 show begins at noon Wednesday on Live Nation, Ticketmaster.com and MSG and runs until 10 p.m. Thursday, with general tickets on sale starting at noon Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

ALSO READ | 'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen, sister help injured NJ woman at Utah national park
EMBED More News Videos

Julie Bowen and her sister, who happens to be a doctor, were in the right place at the right time to render aid.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattanmidtowncomedyentertainmentseptember 11amy schumermadison square gardenseptember 11thjon stewart
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Not consensual' and 'not normal' says Cuomo accuser
Governor Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigns
Street racing hit and run leaves woman dead, man hurt: NYPD
LIVE | Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
Some US companies explore 4-day work week
Man arrested in NYC bodega shooting that wounded 3 bystanders
Search on for suspect in NYC office attack
Show More
Man who served 32 years for NYC murder to have conviction vacated
Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15
Woman sought in casual, brazen murder on NYC street
Fake COVID vaccination cards worry college officials
Vax to School campaign gets urgent push in NYC
More TOP STORIES News