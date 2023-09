9/11 Memorial and Museum to test Annual Tribute in Light

9/11 Memorial and Museum to host 2023 Tribute in Light Press Test Night

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 9/11 Memorial and Museum will host the 2023 Tribute in Light Press Test Night on Wednesday.

Each year on September 11, two blue lights representing the Twin Towers shine from dusk to dawn.

The twin beams are installed on the battery parking garage, just south of the 9/11 memorial.

The lights reach up to four miles into the sky and can be seen from a 60-mile radius around lower Manhattan.