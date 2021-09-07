How reporter N.J. Burkett and his photographer escaped Twin Towers collapse

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse.

For the first time ever, they are returning to the scene where they ran for their lives. Hear their powerful story of survival on that horrible day.

