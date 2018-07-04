MURDER

92-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting son over plans to put her in assisted living facility

EMBED </>More Videos

A 92-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her son has made her first court appearance. (KTRK)

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A 92-year-old woman is charged with murder after deputies say she fatally shot her own son because she thought he wanted to move her to an assisted living facility.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Anna Mae Blessing had lived with her 72-year-old son Thomas and his girlfriend at the girlfriend's condo for the last six months.

Court records show she believed her son and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in the facility because she had become "difficult to deal with."

According to detectives, Blessing hid two handguns in the pockets of her robe and confronted her son in his room Monday morning.

She allegedly shot him twice and then pointed the gun at his girlfriend.

"They struggled over the handgun. She was able to dislodge the handgun out of her hands and Blessing was able to pull out a secondary handgun, and they struggled over that handgun as well," Maricopa County Sgt. Bryant Vanegas told KPHO.

The girlfriend called 911.

When deputies arrived, Blessing was sitting in her recliner.

"This is definitely an odd one. You know, there's a lot of circumstances surrounding it of course, but it's definitely something you don't see every day, and it's very unfortunate that this took place," Vanegas said.

Blessing appeared before a judge in a wheelchair.

She has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmurderfatal shootingArizona
MURDER
Watts' dad sobs as accused son-in-law appears in court
Suspect arrested in killing of deli owner in New Jersey
A look back at women murdered while jogging
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More murder
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News