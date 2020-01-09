Homicide investigation under way after 92-year-old woman found dead in Queens street

(Photo/Shutterstock)

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- The death of a 92-year-old woman is under investigation as a homicide after she was discovered in the street in Queens.

Maria Fuertes' body was found near Liberty Avenue and 127th Street just after midnight Wednesday.

Fuertes, known around the neighborhood as the "local cat lady," was discovered with bruises and fractures.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives say Fuertes bumped into an unknown man before falling to the ground.

Now authorities want to talk to the man in the video.


Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

