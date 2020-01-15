Man charged in murder of 92-year-old Queens woman in country illegally: Officials

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- The homeless man charged in the murder and sexual assault of a 92-year-old woman in Queens is believed to be in the country illegally, officials say.

Authorities say 21-year-old Reeaz Khan, who is accused of assaulting and killing Maria Fuertes last week in Richmond Hill, is a Guyanese national.

Immigration officials have moved to detain the 21-year-old who is currently awaiting trial at Rikers Island.

Officials say that back in November, Khan was released from custody after attacking and stabbing his father with a broken coffee cup.

Khan was not turned over to immigration at that time because of the city's sanctuary policy.

"It is made clear that New York City's stance against honoring detainers is dangerously flawed. It was a deadly choice to release a man on an active ICE detainer back onto the streets after his first arrest included assault and weapon charges, and he now faces new charges, including murder," said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York.

